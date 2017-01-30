Bayhorse Silver – Favorable Ore-Sorting Results On Steinert US Equipment

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSX-V: BHS) (the “Company” or “Bayhorse“) has received favorable initial test results from testing run-of-mine silver mineralization from the Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA., submitted to Steinert US, manufacturer of state-of-the-art Ore-Sorting equipment.

The Steinert X-Ray Transmission Ore-Sorter (XSS) effectively identified and discriminated between mineralized and non-mineralized silver bearing material, as well as differentiating higher (above 93 g/t or 3oz/t Ag) from lower (below 93 g/t or 3oz/t Ag) grade mineralization. The XSS rejected 37% from the stream as non mineralized and retained 63% of the run-of-mine stream. The material was sized between 1 inch (25mm) and 4 inches (100mm), and was comprised of high grade, low grade, and non-mineralized material.



The Company will be shipping a larger, approximately 2 ton, sample of the Bayhorse mineralized material to Steinert US to establish the crush size for the most effective sorting and rejection of unmineralized and lower grade (under 93 g/t or 3 oz/t Ag) material. The XSS is designed to sort material at up to 60 tons per hour from material sized at 10 mm (0.35 inch) to 200 mm (8 inches). By narrowing the size range for Ore-Sorting to between 12.5 mm (0.5 inch) to 32.5 mm (1.25 inch) and lowering the hourly throughput, the XSS can achieve better discrimination between low grade and the higher grades, and more effectively upgrade the mineralization.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O’Neill, comments, “By using the XSS, we could increase the proposed daily tonnage throughput from 100 tons/day to 150 tons/day with no other changes to the current in-place crushing-upgrading circuit. As the XSS uses no water and has a low power consumption requirement, we believe its use could have a substantial effect in reducing processing costs and increasing recoverable mineralization.”

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. On Behalf of the Board, Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Director of the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, is earning an 80% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of ASARCO’s historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines in Idaho’s Silver Valley. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

