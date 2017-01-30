Cellairis Mobile Device Repair Services Now Open Inside Orlando Walmart Store

The Walmart location at 11930 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Florida 32832 now offers convenient mobile device and computer repair services from Cellairis. This store-within-a-store concept gives customers an opportunity to get fast, quality and affordable repairs for their iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other devices while they shop

Cellairis is a leading mobile device and computer repair franchise with a strong nationwide presence. The on-site repair centers deliver prompt, reliable repairs that are promised at a competitive rate. Cellairis technicians are certified to restore the industry’s leading tablets and smartphones, including iPhone, iPad and Samsung Galaxy devices. By locating inside the Orlando Walmart, consumers gain valued convenience with the ability to drop their device at the Cellairis repair center and do their Walmart shopping while their smartphone or tablet is being repaired. All Cellairis repairs are covered under an excellent warranty.

While Cellairis is equipped to perform a wide range of repairs, including water damage restoration and battery replacement, they are known for their expertise in cracked screen repair. Front glass and LCD replacement continue to be in high demand as smartphone usage soars. A July 2016 article from Just Lats reports that “around the world, over one billion people have experienced a cracked screen and around 30% of these people currently have a cracked screen as we speak.”

Cellairis has capitalized on a booming smartphone industry, which includes fragile, feature-rich devices that are often too expensive for the average consumer to replace. Considering the heavy reliability on today’s smartphones, it is no surprise that consumers are attracted to cell phone repair shops that provide the fastest and most convenient repairs. Cellairis aims to meet this demand by delivering most cracked screen repairs in under an hour.

In the Orlando Walmart, customers who have a damaged iPhone or Samsung Galaxy can expect Cellairis technicians to be equipped with quality-tested replacement parts for the latest models. Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO of Cellairis, says “As much as we depend on our smartphones for everyday life, there should be no excuses when it comes to repairing them when they are broken. Our convenient repair centers inside local Walmarts remove the obstacles that have prevented consumers from repairing their cellphones in the past.

Beyond their reputation for top quality mobile device repairs, Cellairis also fixes computers, including virus removal and hardware replacement. In addition, Cellairis retails a fashionable line of protective cases and other accessories.

If you would like to get more information about Cellairis and the device repair franchise or to find out if a Cellairis repair center is coming to your nearest Walmart store, please email mgann(at)cellairis(dot)com or visit cellairis.com.

About Cellairis: Cellairis has franchises throughout the United States including franchises in the greater Orlando area. Their device repair centers are committed to providing fast turnaround times and guaranteed repairs on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other electronic devices. In most instances, mobile devices are repaired the same day, while you wait. From premium designer cases and accessories to expert device repair services, Cellairis holds a reputation for exceptional customer service and top quality workmanship. Cellairis also buys and sells used iPhones and iPads for cash.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Cellairis-Walmart/Orlando-iPhone-Repair/prweb14024561.htm