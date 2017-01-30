Coming 23rd Feb 2017, Mobile App “The Path Rush” Offers Addictive Reaction Based Gameplay From The Developers Of Acclaimed “Twisty Board”

LHD Games, the developers of acclaimed mobile game Twisty Board (named by Apple in the App Store’s monthly Top 10 Best Arcade Games), are proud to announce the upcoming release of The Path Rush — a fast-paced and addictive reaction based game. Launching 23rd Feb 2017 for iPhone and iPad, with the Android version following on 16th March 2017.

Players must use precise reactions to navigate a block through the 3-dimensional maze, making turns and jumps to avoid obstacles and survive as long as possible. Make a move too early or too late and the block will fall by the wayside, therefore turns must be timed to perfection to ensure progress.

The Path Rush features two main game modes:

“Levels” challenges players to complete 150+ levels of increasing length and difficulty. To complete a level the player must successfully navigate to the goal; failure to turn or jump at the right time sends the player back to the start, or alternatively coins can be used to resume play from the last position.

“Endless” offers a never-ending maze where players must aim to record the highest score possible. Each successful turn scores one point, however the pressure mounts the further into the endless maze the player navigates.

To assist users their block can be powered up using coins (which are earned via gameplay or by watching in-app videos). Coins can also be used to continue play from the last position and get closer to completing the level or gaining a high-score.

Other features include:

> Arcade-style 3D graphics



> Fast and smooth gameplay



> Ever-changing in-game colours



> Test co-ordination and reactions



> Win coins



> Global leaderboard



> 150+ levels

The Path Rush is coming 23rd Feb 2017 for iPhone and iPad, with the Android version following on 16th March 2017, and will be available worldwide from the App Store and Google Play.

About LHD Games

Based in Chennai, India, we’re a small studio with huge ambitions to bring back the memories of what we all played when we were young.

Acclaimed developers, their previous hit “Twisty Board” received high levels of praise and was featured by Apple in the App Store’s monthly Top 10 Best Arcade Games.

