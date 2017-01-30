Datacap Releases Certified Elavon US EMV Solution for Point of Sale

Datacap adds support for EMV Transactions to Elavon available today for all Datacap Point of Sale partners.

Datacap Systems, leading integrated payments middleware provider, has completed US EMV level 3 certification with Elavon and released an EMV-capable version of NETePay™ available for download immediately. NETePay for Elavon’s host-based processing platform provides hundreds of point of sale providers with the ability to deliver US EMV functionality via an evolving list of PIN Pads through one simple out-of-scope interface.

The initial EMV-capable release of NETePay for Elavon is certified to utilize the VX 805 PIN Pad from Verifone that supports Point to Point Encryption, EMV, MSR, PIN and NFC contactless transactions.

“We’re excited to announce our US EMV certification with Elavon,” commented Justin Zeigler, Dir Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. “Their security-centric platform provides Datacap partners with another solid EMV offering with support for direct point to point encryption.”

This release adds yet another processing option to Datacap’s current EMV-certified versions of NETePay which to date include Vantiv Integrated Payments, Vantiv Core, Chase Paymentech, Sterling Payment, First Data, TSYS, Heartland, Worldpay, Global Payments, BluePay and now Elavon – with more to follow.

NETePay for Elavon is available for purchase today through authorized Datacap partners. Merchants interested in processing EMV transactions through Elavon should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap payment solutions can help with EMV transaction processing and enhanced cardholder security. If your Point of Sale package isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s payment interfaces, contact us to get started today!

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 33 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more!

