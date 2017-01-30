Distinguished Respiratory Therapist, Carl Rod, MS, RRT, RCP, will be Featured in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Moore, Oklahoma



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Carl Rod, MS, RRT, RCP, Respiratory Therapist, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Carl Rod is a highly-trained and qualified respiratory therapist with three decades of experience in his field an extensive expertise in all facets of his work. Carl is currently serving as the Program Director for Respiratory Care within Platt College in Moore, Oklahoma.

Educated at Maimonides Medical Center, Carl went on to gain his Master Degree in Human Service Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. He is a Respiratory Care Practitioner board certified by the National Board for Respiratory Care. Carl is a member of the American Radio Relay League, an organization for amatuer radio operators in America. He attributes his success to being open to learning and willing to work as a part of a team. When Carl is not working, he enjoys working on his HAM Radio and serving as a Major in the Civil Air Patrol.

Learn more about Carl Rod here: http://www.iahcp.com/8134939.html and be sure to read his upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.