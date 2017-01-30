Dr. Mona Afrand, Skilled Orthodontist, Now Welcomes New Burnaby, BC Patients for Invisalign®, Clear Braces, at Wall Centre Dental

Dr. Mona Afrand, an experienced orthodontist at Wall Centre Dental, now accepts new patients for Invisalign® near Burnaby, BC, with or without referrals. With this revolutionary, clear orthodontics treatment, Dr. Afrand helps patients discreetly improve their smiles as well as their general oral health.

People who wish to straighten their smiles and improve their oral health with Invisalign® in Burnaby, BC, can now visit Dr. Mona Afrand of Wall Centre Dental in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Afrand is currently accepting new patients, including people who have not received referrals, for this revolutionary orthodontics treatment. With this subtle alternative to braces, Dr. Afrand, a certified specialist in orthodontics, offers patients various conveniences as well as long-term health benefits.

If left untreated, misalignment of the teeth or bite can lead to serious health problems. Gum disease is likelier to develop near teeth that are improperly spaced, since spacing irregularities can affect the size of the gum pockets or cause food particles to become trapped between the teeth. Crooked teeth may also be likelier to break or suffer accidental damage. Similarly, bite misalignment can have various unwanted effects, such as making chewing difficult, causing pain and promoting conditions such as temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder. Fortunately, with Invisalign, Dr. Afrand can discreetly address all of these issues.

Patients can expect several distinct benefits when they visit Dr. Afrand for Invisalign in Burnaby, BC, including comfort and subtlety. The clear plastic aligners, which lack wires or brackets, cause minimal irritation to gum tissue and can be removed for eating, brushing and flossing. This allows patients to enjoy regular diets and maintain normal oral hygiene routines. As an experienced, preferred provider of Invisalign, Dr. Afrand also plans this treatment as efficiently as possible to minimize inconvenience for patients. Patients can swap out their orthodontics at home every two weeks, and they only need to visit Dr. Afrand every six weeks to have their progress checked.

Patients who wish to consult with Dr. Afrand about receiving Invisalign near Burnaby, BC, can request appointments by calling 604-879-3333. People who would like additional information about the benefits of Invisalign orthodontics are encouraged to learn more by visiting the website of Wall Centre Dental at http://www.wallcentre-dental.com.

About the Practice

Wall Centre Dental provides personalized dental care for patients in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Parviz Roshan is an implant and cosmetic dentist and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Roshan, who has practiced dentistry since 2003, graduated from the University of Jondishapour and University of Toronto, one of the oldest and most respected dental educational centers. Deeply committed to continuing education, Dr. Roshan has advanced training in Laser Dentistry, IV Conscious Sedation, Neuromuscular and Cosmetic Dentistry. As a certified Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique provider, Dr. Roshan is proud to be at the forefront of a revolutionary new approach to repairing gum recession. To learn more about the dental services available at Wall Centre Dental, please visit http://www.wallcentre-dental.com or call 604-879-3333 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Roshan.

