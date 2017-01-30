Einhorn Harris Law Firm Cases Among The Top Verdicts & Settlements In New Jersey in 2016

Einhorn Harris included in New Jersey Law Journal’s Top New Jersey Settlements supplement

Christopher L. Musmanno, Partner and Chair of Denville law firm Einhorn Harris’s Personal Injury Department was recently credited with six of the top legal settlements in the state of New Jersey as ranked by New Jersey Law Journal’s Top New Jersey Settlements of 2016.

The six cases of distinction by Musmanno include:

Hubert v. Netcong Heights Apartments – Tied for 28 in the premises liability category, settled in the amount of $350,000 prior to trial. According to court documents plaintiff sustained injuries when she slipped and fell on ice in the parking lot of her apartment complex. The case found that the defendant had allegedly not performed any ice or snow removal on the parking lot for two days prior to the plaintiff’s fall nor was the complex salted or cleaned until five hours after plaintiff’s fall. (MRS-L-2788-14 -Filed in the Morris County Court of New Jersey)

Deter v. Huhn and Huhn – Ranked number 34 in the motor vehicle category, settled in the amount of $280,000 prior to trial. According to court documents the plaintiff sustained injuries after he was struck by a car and thrown twenty to thirty feet, knocking him unconscious while riding his motorcycle. (MRS-L-2885-15 – Filed in the Morris County Court of New Jersey)

Millichap v. Mountain Club Condo – Ranked number 15 in the premises liability category and settled in the amount of $275,000 during a mediation hearing prior to trial. According to court documents, the plaintiff sustained injuries when she slipped on excessive gravel and fell in the parking area of her condominium complex. (MRS-L-2234-14 -Filed in the Morris County Court of New Jersey)

Delle Monache v. 95 West Main Associates – Ranked number 35 in the premises liability category, and after mediation, this case was settled in the amount of $250,000 prior to trial. According to court documents, the plaintiff sustained injuries when the plaintiff slipped and fell on black ice on the commercial sidewalk that runs the length of the strip mall where plaintiff’s gym is located. (MRS-L-723-15 -Filed in the Morris County Court of New Jersey)

Lanyard and Levine v. American Multi Cinema – Ranked number 36 in the premises liability category and settled in the amount of $245,000 prior to trial. According to court documents, the plaintiff sustained injuries when he slipped and fell on black ice after exiting a movie theater. According to court documents, the case found that the theater allegedly knew of the ice in the parking lot and an that an employee had been assigned to salt the steps and sidewalk three hours prior to the plaintiff’s accident. (PAS-L-619-15 -Filed in the Passaic County Court of New Jersey)

Velasco v. Widdoss and Hoffman Equipment – Tied for 40 in the motor vehicle category, this case settled in the amount of $200,000 subsequent to depositions of the parties prior to trial. According to court documents, the plaintiff’s car was struck head-on by the defendant while stopped at an intersection and, therefore the plaintiff allegedly sustained injuries and was unable to work for a period of time, resulting in a lost wage claim. (WRN-L-162-15 – Filed in the Warren County Court of New Jersey)

“It is a tremendous honor to be included in New Jersey’s Top Settlements of 2016,” says Musmanno. “Our team continuously strives for the best possible outcomes for our clients and we work diligently and passionately to achieve this. This recognition I share with all of my colleagues with whom I collaborate with on a daily basis.”

Christopher L. Musmanno, Einhorn Harris Partner and Chair of the Firm’s Personal Injury Department, concentrates his practice in Personal Injury Litigation focusing on products liability, medical malpractice, work-related accidents, slip and fall cases, dog bite cases and automobile accidents.

New Jersey’s Top Settlements of 2016 was produced in partnership with ALM’s VerdictSearch. VerdictSearch provides legal and insurance professionals with the most accurate, detailed case reports each week. All cases in the New Jersey’s Top Settlements of 2016 were pulled from the VerdictSearch database and had to meet the criteria for inclusion into the VerdictSearch database. For more information please visit: http://www.verdictsearch.com.

ABOUT EINHORN HARRIS Established in 1961, Einhorn Harris, based in Denville, New Jersey, is a comprehensive, full-service law firm devoted to serving a broad range of legal needs. In its more than 50 years in business, Einhorn Harris and its attorneys have earned a reputation for dedication to the community. The firm specializes in many areas of practice including Family, Criminal and Tax Law; Accidents/Personal Injury; and Commercial Litigation. http://www.einhornharris.com.

ABOUT NEW JERSEY LAW JOURNAL Published since 1878, the New Jersey Law Journal is the indispensable legal authority for a state with the fifth largest attorney population in the country. This weekly publication presents a complete, official source for all state and federal court notices. It also provides up-to-the- minute digests of all relevant court decisions, published and unpublished, along with lively, much-talked-about journalism by award-winning reporters. Each issue features "In Practice," articles by contributing experts on legal developments, as well as editorials by an Editorial Board that is a who's who of bar leaders. Read more: http://www.njlawjournal.com/about-us#ixzz3wZKseMBm





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14022550.htm