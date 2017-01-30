Exceptional Nurse Practitioner Pamela Philippsborn, NP, MSN, will be Spotlighted in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / New York, New York



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Pamela Philippsborn, NP, MSN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Pamela Philippsborn is a Nurse Practitioner with over 6 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially pain management. Pamela is currently serving patients within The Spine & Pain Institute of New York.

Pamela graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2010 from the University of Arkansas. An advocate for continuing education, Pamela went on to gain her Master of Science Degree in Nursing with a Nurse Practitioner Concentration in 2013 from Saint Peter’s University in New Jersey. She holds additional certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Basic Life Support, and is a Certified Nurse Practitioner.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in her field, Pamela maintains a professional membership with the American Nurses Association and the New York State Nurses Association. She attributes her success to her passion for medicine as well as her passion for helping her patients. When she is not assisting patients, Pamela likes to relax by dancing and traveling.

Learn more about Pamela Philippsborn here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4134500/info/ or http://spinepainny.com/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.