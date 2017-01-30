Faviana’s Red Hot Valentine’s Day Product Story

Announcing a Red Hot Valentine's Day with Faviana and the 2017 Spring Collection

Faviana announces their 2017 Spring Collection full of red hot dresses for the perfect Valentine's Day.

Wine and Dine on Valentine’s Day in a dress to stun. Whether planning a date for bae or just heading out for a girls night, a few red hot options to start the night off on the right foot are going to be needed! Faviana’s 2017 Spring Collection includes an array of stunning styles for any type of Valentine’s Day date. Stay traditional in a classic red hot color or subdued in a neutral hue, the 2017 Spring Collection was created to have an option for every woman.

Red not only represents energy and passion, it’s also the classic go-to for events, parties and nights on the town. Dance the night away in a flirty halter top dress with a flowy bottom, sparkle and dazzle in eye-popping red sequins, or exude elegance in a beautiful red satin cocktail dress. Be unique with red lace details, deep v-necks, or strapless sweetheart necklines. No matter a woman’s style, Faviana has the perfect red hot dress to feel lively, romantic and irresistible.

Faviana’s mission “To help women feel good and celebrate themselves” leads to empowering these women through every special occasion they may be celebrating.

