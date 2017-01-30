Five Hottest Web Design Trends for 2017

Mobile lifestyles are continuing to change the way audiences are using the Internet, putting new pressure on companies to keep pace with the ever-changing trends that drive traffic to a website. According to Thomas Digital, a full-service website design firm based in San Francisco, the five most important website design trends to help you engage visitors and achieve your website conversion goals in 2017 include: stronger use of typography, video, flat colors, authentic images and responsive website design.

According to Victor Thomas of Thomas Digital, a full-service website design firm based in San Francisco, businesses need to adapt to these new trends or risk losing customers and sales.

“The good news is, content is still king on the Internet,” said Thomas, owner of Thomas Digital. “More than ever, visitors want substance over flash. They want to learn as much as they can about you, your products and services before they contact you. Content- and education-based marketing are now essential components of a successful website. The days of amateur design and writing are over.”

1. Stronger use of typography

Even though content continues to drive page views, visitors still want to find the information they are looking for quickly. This includes using big, bold type to guide the visitor’s eyes through the content and using landing pages to help visitors make quick navigation decisions with minimal effort.

2. Video



“YouTube has also influenced design,” said Thomas. “Motion and movement attracts and guides the eye. Done properly, animation and video can add life to a page and increase the quality and effectiveness of the user experience, keeping them locked into your message.”

3. Flat colors



Color selection is also important. The latest trend is toward flat designs that use striking, courageous colors that make a website pop, whether it’s viewed on a desktop system, tablet or smart phone. The resulting palette is bold, yet carefully coordinated to create additional impact.

4. Authentic images



The use of custom photography is another trend worth watching, said Thomas. “Increasingly, companies are turning to professional photographers and videographers to provide original imagery.” Stock images and video, long the staple of website design, are being used less and less as companies look for new ways to tell their story more effectively and to stand out from their competitors.

5. Responsive website design



Designing for mobile platforms is essential. Mobile devices and mobile-optimized websites allow information to be presented in different formats than on traditional computers. This includes scrolling pages where all the key content is presented on a single linear page, which is ideal for mobile phones since menus can be difficult to navigate on small screens.

“The key is to redesign your website so that it is in line with the expectations of your target audience,” said Thomas. “A good design firm can help you make informed decisions about your site, blending the latest trends in website design with search engine and social media strategies to drive more traffic to your site, increasing your visibility and attracting new business in the process.”

