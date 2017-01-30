Garrett Sutton’s Best Selling LLC Book is Released in its Fourth Edition

New edition of How to Use Limited Liability Companies includes many important updates, Corporate Direct reports.

Corporate Direct announced the release of the fourth edition of Garrett Sutton's best-selling LLC book, How to Use Limited Liability Companies & Limited Partnerships: Getting the Most Out of Your Legal Structure. Updated to account for the latest legal realities and other developments, the new fourth edition covers everything from making proper arrangements for a single member LLC to the pros and cons of Wyoming LLC formation.

For over a quarter of a century, attorney, author, and asset protection expert Garrett Sutton has advised entrepreneurs on how to achieve their financial goals through the use of strategic incorporation arrangements and other measures. He has written six books in Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad/Poor Dad Series. In the process, he has sold more than 850,000 copies of his books, with How to Use Limited Liability Companies being one of the most consistently popular. In an increasingly litigious society, the use of LLCs, limited partnerships, and other tools to shield assets is more important than ever. The new fourth edition of How to Use Limited Liability Companies by noted authority Garrett Sutton will therefore be of great interest and value to many.

"We're happy to report that the fourth edition of How to Use Limited Liability Companies & Limited Partnerships has been recently released and is now available to buy at the Corporate Direct website and from other sources," Sutton said, "This is the most significant revision for the book yet, with many updates in place to reflect the many relevant developments since the third edition was published. Choosing the right legal structure for wealth protection often turns out to be one of the most important moves entrepreneurs and investors can make. We think the new fourth edition of How to Use Limited Liability Companies is going to make it easier than ever before to learn about all the issues and options." To that end, Sutton has recorded an audio version of the book.

While many small businesses operate under simple legal arrangements like a sole proprietorship, that choice can leave their owners exposed to unlimited personal liability. A better option, in many cases, is to make use of options like the limited liability company (LLC) or limited partnership (LP), where the personal liability of the owners is typically restricted, as with stock-issuing corporations, to the amount invested in the venture.

For thirty years, attorney Garrett Sutton has helped investors, entrepreneurs, and others make the best possible use of such tools. From the direct, affordable, hands-on assistance provided by his Corporate Direct service to the clearly written advice found in his best-selling books, Sutton has become widely recognized as a reliable source for accessible asset protection strategies.

The new fourth edition of Sutton's How to Use Limited Liability Companies will therefore be of great interest to many readers. Packed full of important updates covering new laws, single member LLCs, series LLCs, key formalities, and other subjects, the new edition is available now at the Corporate Direct website and through a number of leading retailers.

