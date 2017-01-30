Get Your Slice of Analytics Insights

IIA to host Silicon Valley Analytics Symposium at VMware campus on Pi Day

The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the authority on analytics maturity and best practices, will host its 2017 Analytics Symposium at the VMware campus in Silicon Valley on March 14.

The Analytics Symposium is an event that brings together analytics practitioners and thought leaders — including IIA’s clients, faculty and expert network — for moderated discussions on key analytics topics, industry specifics and functional applications.

“I got an amazing high-level overview of what an enterprise analytics can and should do, as well as specific examples of how to do the actual work – including templates and people to talk to,” said Rena Kirsch, a senior manager at Abt Associates and 2016 Symposium attendee. “It was an incredibly insightful way to spend my day!”

Speakers include Geoffrey Moore, renowned author and advisor; Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic, data storyteller and former manager of Google’s People Analytics team; Paul Ballew, Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Ford Motor Company; and best-selling author Jerry Kaplan. The agenda also includes five more presentations by thought leaders, C-suite executives and industry experts.

The event is designed to not only give executive professionals the actionable insights they need to accelerate their organizations’ analytics capabilities, but also provide best practice applications for a spectrum of industries. In past IIA events, attendees appreciated the variety of perspectives from peers and experts. Executives from Pandora, Eli Lilly, Dow Chemical, and Beam Suntory are among this year’s attendees.

“IIA is excited to host our Symposium in Silicon Valley, the hub of innovation and technology,” said IIA CEO Jack Phillips. “We look forward to hearing from an impressive lineup of keynote speakers about leadership and disruption in the field of analytics.”

Interested in attending? Register at http://www.iiasymposium.com/attend.

