Harmony Point Dental Opens in Clackamas Oregon

Harmony Point Dental is a comprehensive family dental practice that offers cutting-edge dental treatments in a comfortable environment. Harmony Point Dental is now welcoming new patients of all ages at 12845 SE 93rd in Clackamas, Oregon 97015.

Harmony Point Dental is a modern dental practice in Clackamas, Oregon with a mission to provide exceptional service and high quality care for the entire family. They aim to create a unique dental experience for each patient, with special attention to patient comfort and convenience. While the office offers an expansive range of dental services, including those in general, cosmetic, restorative and pediatric dentistry, they are committed to making dental care a rewarding and stress-free experience. To this end, Harmony Point Dental offers relaxing amenities and sedation dentistry as well as flexible payment options and extended scheduling that includes Saturday appointments. Emergency dental care is also available to families in the Clackamas area.

Dr. Francis Haik leads the practice as an experienced and talented dentist. He is known for his honesty, ethics and concern for patients’ long-term oral health. Dr. Haik is qualified to provide basic preventive care for kids as well as complex restorative procedures for adults. Patients can take advantage of leading treatment options such as dental implants to replace missing teeth as well as porcelain veneers to makeover their smile. Full service dentistry under one roof is a valued advantage of choosing Harmony Point Dental.

“Our dedication to top quality dentistry is unrivaled. We look forward to serving more families in Clackamas with a comfortable and modern dental care experience,” says Dr. Haik of Harmony Point Dental.

More About Dr. Francis Haik:

Dr. Francis Haik was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. He completed his undergraduate education at Wichita State University and earned a D.M.D. from Oregon Health and Science University. Dr. Haik is proud to serve patients in Oregon, a state that he has grown to deeply love and appreciate. Dr. Haik is highly regarded for his honesty and respect, and his greatest motivation comes from serving his patients.

For more information about Harmony Point Dental or the dental services they offer, please visit harmonypointdental.com or call the Clackamas office directly at (503) 406-4644

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Harmony-Point-Dental/Clackamas-OR/prweb14020961.htm