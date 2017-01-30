Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Products Now Available through PPI Benefit Solutions

PPI Benefit Solutions (PPI) has teamed with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to provide brokers and their Connecticut-based employers with health care options that integrate seamlessly onto PPI’s cloud-based administration platform.

Effective for plans beginning January 1, 2017, PPI Benefit Solutions (PPI), a leading provider of benefits administration technology and service, has teamed with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, New England’s premier not-for-profit health plan, to provide brokers and their Connecticut-based employers with new medical insurance options that integrate seamlessly onto PPI’s cloud-based administration platform, AutoEnroll.

“We are thrilled to partner with Harvard Pilgrim, with their nationally renowned reputation in the managed care industry for delivering the highest quality outcomes and levels of member satisfaction,” said Luis Nunes, President of PPI Benefit Solutions. “PPI’s commitment to superior benefit administration tools and service is a perfect match. Additionally, our ability to bring a variety of complementary insurance products that can be managed from a single platform will bring great value to Harvard Pilgrim clients.”

With nearly 50 years in the business, PPI provides benefits administration technology that meets the highest of functionality and security standards combined with services that include, carrier data management, consolidated premium billing, COBRA Administration, Compliance/ACA services, and a dedicated team of service professionals with an average 18 years of administration, carrier and broker experience.

“Harvard Pilgrim has taken a leadership role in finding new, innovative solutions focused on improving quality and value for our members, employers, brokers and providers,” said Jason Madrak, Vice President, CT Regional Market for Harvard Pilgrim. “Our arrangement with PPI Benefit Solutions furthers that goal by bringing our collective strengths to the Connecticut marketplace.”

