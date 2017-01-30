HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) Begins Building CBD Oil Extraction Laboratory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) is pleased to announce its first foray into the Cannabinoids (CBD’s) oil extraction business. A Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933 transaction with an institutional investor valued at approximately $265,000 allowed HempAmericana to acquire an extraction system from Infinity Supercritical LLC. On the eve of its transaction with Blackbridge Capital (who is committing up to $20 Million Dollars in a Tier-I Reg A+ financing), the Company is now poised to explore CBD oils contained in hemp plants.

“Our deal with Infinity Supercritical is our first step towards building an extraction laboratory,” said Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana, Inc. “HempAmericana plans to be a leader in the industrial exploration of the over ten types of oil contained in the hemp plant.”

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name, “Weed Got Oil.” Search “Rolling Thunders hemp papers” on Youtube for a product demonstration of the Company’s papers. The Company now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing a laboratory for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.com and http://wwwHempAmericana.net.

The Company chose Infinity Supercritical because its CO2 technology is food safe, byproduct-free, and environmentally friendly, which can help HempAmericana develop research for the many health benefits of CBDs. CBD’s by themselves are not psychoactive, like the component THC which is found in Cannabis, and is used for medical marijuana. The extracted oil, amongst other uses, can be used for food additives, cosmetics, and medical uses.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. Please also review HempAmericana’s annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

SOURCE: HempAmericana, Inc.

ReleaseID: 453823