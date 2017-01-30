Highly Regarded Registered Nurse Corrine Lang, BSN, RN, CMSRN, will be Featured in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Madison, Wisconsin



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Corrine Lang, BSN, RN, CMSRN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Corrine Lang is a Registered Nurse with over 10 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of her work, especially medical/surgical nursing and neuroscience. Corrine is currently serving patients within St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Corrine Lang graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2006 from Edgewood College. An advocate for continuing education, Corrine is currently pursuing her Master of Science Degree in Nursing at Walden University with a projected graduation in 2017. She holds additional certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and is a Certified Medical Surgical Registered Nurse. Corrine teaches Stroke education to staff members, and attributes her success to her passion for her field, as well as her desire to help others. When she is not assisting her patients, Corrine enjoys running, kayaking, biking, and spending time with her potbelly pig, Isabella.

be sure to read her upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.