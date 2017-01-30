Highly Respected Psychiatrist, Gordon V. Brion, MD, will be Announced in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Riverside County, California



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Gordon V. Brion, MD, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Gordon V. Brion is a highly-trained and qualified psychiatrist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially geriatric and forensic psychiatry. Dr. Brion has been in practice for more than 24 years and is currently serving patients in Riverside County, California.

Dr. Gordon V. Brion graduated with his Medical Degree in 1991 from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque. Following his graduation, he subsequently completed his internship and PGY-2 year at the UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, before his residency was completed at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Brion maintains a professional membership and all licensure, DEA, and CME requirements. Dr. Brion was an Associate Investigator in the development of a novel titanium micro clip for use in micro-vascular neurosurgery at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in 1987. When he is not assisting his patients, Dr. Brion enjoys photography, traveling, and architectural design.

View Dr. Gordon V. Brion’s Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/8137805-Gordon-Brion-psychiatrist-Los-Angeles-California-90029

Learn more about Dr. Brion by reading his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

About FindaTopDoc.com

FindaTopDoc.com is a hub for all things medicine, featuring detailed descriptions of medical professionals across all areas of expertise, and information on thousands of healthcare topics. Each month, millions of patients use FindaTopDoc to find a doctor nearby and instantly book an appointment online or create a review. FindaTopDoc.com features each doctor’s full professional biography highlighting their achievements, experience, patient reviews and areas of expertise. A leading provider of valuable health information that helps empower patient and doctor alike, FindaTopDoc enables readers to live a happier and healthier life. For more information about FindaTopDoc, visit http://www.findatopdoc.com