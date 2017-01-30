Intellitec Solutions Revives Microsoft Dynamics GP Webinar Series

Based on popularity of falls series, firm to continue educational events

Intellitec Solutions, based in Wilmington, DE, has announced a series of webinars around Microsoft Dynamics GP. The theme will follow a successful round of webinars they launched in the fall, and again will focus on a theme of “You own it, why not use it?” Intellitec will show functionality that end users often overlook or may be unaware exists. This will be the 5th year in a row Intellitec has presented a Spring Webinar series.

This year’s agenda is in response to the demand from clients and end users to learn more about the features and functionality in Dynamics GP, and about recent changes to what is included as part of their software assurances. “Clients often ask us – I am paying an annual maintenance plan to Microsoft, what do I get in return?” says Sandy Kylliainen, a Project Manager at Intellitec Solutions. “This webinar series is a chance to give our clients a good overview of things they own, and may not be aware of.” Businesses using or interested in learning more about Dynamics GP can sign up for these webinars by contacting Intellitec Solutions at 866-504-4357, or visiting the registration page.

About Intellitec Solutions



Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357.

# # # #

All products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14027644.htm