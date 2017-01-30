NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (“Agile Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: AGRX) between March 9, 2016 and January 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/agile-therapeutics-inc, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Agile Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Twirla contraceptive patch had an efficacy rating that fell below peer group standards; (b) over half of patients in its “Secure” Phase 3 Study discontinued the study early; and (c) the Twirla patch therefore allegedly had a slight chance of gaining approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On January 3, 2017, Agile Therapeutics reported “positive top-line results” for the study, yet reported an efficacy measure that failed to meet the standard set by other approved contraceptive patches. In addition, more than 51% of subjects opted to discontinue the study. Upon this news, shares of Agile Therapeutics fell from a close of $5.70 per share on December 30, 2016, to a close of $2.63 per share on January 4, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Agile Therapeutics, you have until March 7, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

ReleaseID: 453817