NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Seattle Genetics Inc. (“Seattle Genetics”) (NASDAQ: SGEN) between October 27, 2016 and December 23, 2016 .

You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Seattle Genetics securities between October 27, 2016 and December 23, 2016, your rights may be affected by this action. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/seattle-genetics-inc or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Seattle Genetics made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) its product in development, vadastuximab talirine, presents a significant risk of fatal hepatoxicity; (b) as such, Seattle Genetics had overstated the viability of vadastuximab talirine as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia; and (c) as a result, the Company’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 27, 2016, Seattle Genetics issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold or partial clinical hold on several early stage trials of vadastuximab talirine.

If you suffered a loss in Seattle Genetics, you have until March 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

