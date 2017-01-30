NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ophthotech Corporation (“Ophthotech”) (NASDAQ: OPHT) between May 11, 2015 and December 12, 2016. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Micholle v. Ophthotech Corporation, et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-00210) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://zlk.9nl.com/ophthotech, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Ophthotech made overtly positive representations about the effectiveness and potential of its treatment Fovista when used in combination with Lucentis, a commercially available anti-vascular endothelial growth factor agent, despite awareness that the phase 3 clinical trial of Fovista would fail to achieve its primary endpoint of change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline at 12 months over Lucentis alone. The complaint further alleges that these statements caused Ophthotech stock to trade at artificially inflated prices.

On December 12, 2016, Ophthotech announced that the trial had failed to achieve its primary endpoint, and that Fovista and Lucentis demonstrated a non-statically significant improvement over patients only receiving Lucentis. Following this news, shares of Ophthotech fell approximately 86% to close at $5.29.

Take Action: if you suffered a loss in Ophthotech, you have until March 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

ReleaseID: 453816