IT Asset Management Software Market: Industry Analysis, Demand, Trend and Global Forecast to 2027

IT Asset management software refers to those software which are being used to monitor the IT assets in the organization. This software plays very vital role in the cost minimization and excess purchase of IT Assets. It involves the identification and deep collection of information about hardware and software which are being used in the organization and helps in the purchase decision. Currently this market has seen marvelous growth as every organization needs IT products for effective process and this software helps to monitor the IT Assets.

Market Segmentation:

For the better understanding of the report, this market has been segmented on the basis Deployment which includes- on-premise IT asset management software, cloud-based IT asset management software and hybrid IT asset management software. And by types which includes hardware asset management and software asset management.

Key Players of IT Asset Management Software Market:

– ServiceNow, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– BMC Software Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– HP Inc.

– Oracle Corp

– Dell Inc.

– LANDESK Software

– Samanage Ltd.

– Symantec Corp.

Industry News:

– In June 2016, LANDESK Software upgraded the compatibility level to windows 10 and mobile.

– In May 2016, Symantec Corporation announced the encryption to everywhere in order to make software more secure.

– Major companies including Microsoft, IBM, and HP among others offer IT asset management software into their product portfolio.

– Microsoft provides SAM which is Software Asset Management which can be used to assess the strength for the existing infrastructure, process and procedures.

– IBM offers Tivoli Asset Management software which is used for IT and effective management of IT assets life cycle.

– HP provides HPE asset manager which is complete asset portfolio management software and keeps provide features like hardware and software asset management, easy cloud chargeback, centralized contact management among other features.

Study Objective of IT Asset Management Software:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global IT Asset Management Software Market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

– To analyze the IT Asset Management Software market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter's five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment, by scale, by type and by deployment and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global IT Asset Management Software Market.

