iXerv Appoints David Marks as Vice President of Sales, Americas

New Role Due to Growth and Expansion at SAP SuccessFactors Solutions Provider

iXerv (http://www.iXerv.com) announced today that David Marks is joining the firm as VP Sales, Americas. iXerv is a global SAP SuccessFactors partner and provider of services and solutions for cloud HCM and payroll. In this newly created role, Marks will be responsible for sales execution, strategic growth initiatives and customer engagement across North America, bringing a wealth of sales and customer management experience as well as deep expertise in core HR, payroll and talent management. He will report to iXerv Americas CEO Luke Marson.

David Marks joins iXerv from SAP SuccessFactors where he was a Customer Engagement Executive for the past four years. He has over 20 years of experience in sales and customer engagement roles across the SAP ecosystem. “I am delighted to join such a fast-growing company and look forward to working with the iXerv team to take the business to the next level,” Marks commented. “iXerv’s focus on Employee Central, their innovative HCM and Payroll solutions and their track record of project success were major reasons for my decision to join the organization.”

“David has a proven track record in working with customers and partners in creating value. His experience in working with companies of all sizes as both a successful sales executive and a well-respected and popular customer engagement executive brings immense value to iXerv and to our existing and future customers,” said iXerv Americas CEO Luke Marson. “With a solid understanding of SAP SuccessFactors solutions — particularly SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and payroll — for mid-market and enterprise customers, David will play a key role in iXerv’s continued accelerated growth.”

David Marks’ profile can be viewed online at https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-marks-0341158/.

About iXerv



iXerv is dedicated to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central as a foundation for your business. As a certified SAP partner, iXerv believes that a strong core HRIS is a critical part of every successful cloud HCM landscape. That’s why our focus is on Employee Central. Our team of HCM experts works hard to ensure the proper implementation, integration, optimization and support of Employee Central in order to build a solid cloud HCM foundation for your company. iXerv has offices in USA and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

