Lomiko Adds U.S. OTCQB Trading Symbol LMRMF, European WKN: A2DJKB and German Symbol DH8C

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) wish to report an update to the trading status of Lomiko Metals. Lomiko has moved to the OTCQB and currently trades under the symbol LMRMF. In Germany, the WKN number is A2DJKB; and the Symbol: DH8C.

On January 17th, 2017, Lomiko announced high grade graphite results from the near surface Refractory zone at the La Loutre project of 7.74% graphite over 135.60 metres including 16.81% graphite over 44.10 metres from hole LL-16-01, two different intersection in hole LL-16-02 reporting 17.08% graphite over 22.30 metres, 14.80% graphite over 15.10 metres and 110.80 metres of 14.56% Graphite in Hole LL-16-03. A further 7 drill holes remain to be reported.

The company also wishes to clarify the names of the flake graphite zones at the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property.

The Graphene-Battery Zone is named for potential markets that may be developed for flake graphite but does not contain graphene or, of course, batteries in the ground. Further, the Refractory Zone does not refer to refractory ore, or to our knowledge, contain sulphides requiring specialized treatment. The name refers to graphite used in refractory bricks and for insulation in the steel-making industry.

