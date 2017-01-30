Matt John Recognized by NAILD as a Force Under 40

Elemental LED’s Chief Strategy Officer joins list of esteemed leaders in the lighting industry

Elemental LED announced today that Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Business & Product Development, has been recognized by the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) with the Forces Under 40 award. The program is aimed at rewarding the achievements of young and dynamic leaders in the lighting industry. Those recognized will be publicly honored at the 2017 NAILD Conference on February 19-22, 2017 in Orlando, Florida, as well as featured in Today’s Lighting Distributor magazine.

“It’s a pleasure to have Matt’s leadership position in the lighting industry acknowledged by NAILD with this esteemed award,” states Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “He is a vital part of our organization, innately understanding LED technology in ways that drive our product strategy. I’m extremely proud of his success. There is no one more deserving than Matt for this award. He’s a force at any age.”

Doug Herst, Founder and Executive Chairman of Lumenetix Inc. adds, “Matt is a visionary in our industry. His superior knowledge of next generation LED technology is apparent in the best-in-class product innovations I’ve seen from Elemental LED. Matt embodies the characteristics of an innovative leader that is shaping the future of lighting.”

