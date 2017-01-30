Media Luminaries, Industry Analysts and Healthcare Technology Executives Face-Off at Power Press Party in Orlando

Press Event to be held Sunday, February 19 at House of Blues Orlando

With the world of healthcare focused on Orlando in mid-February, hundreds of members of the media, healthcare and technology luminaries and more than 30 industry leading companies will gather to network, share breaking news, and showcase the latest technologies at a Power Press Party taking place at the House of Blues, Orlando, on Sunday, February 19th.

This media-centered event is timed immediately prior to the largest healthcare technology trade show in the world, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, or HIMSS, taking place inside the Orlando Convention Center, February 19 – 23, 2017.

“We knew the press would be here, so we wanted to provide a fun, casual environment to discuss the important healthcare issues of the day, as well as give our friends in the media a sneak peek at the latest technologies being announced at HIMSS,” said event organizer Dennis Dailey, Publisher, mHealth Times, an online healthtech publication.

Dailey said that working press and analysts may apply for free admission to the House of Blues event by visiting http://www.PowerPressPortal.com.

A select group of healthcare technology companies are sponsoring the press event, including:



Allscripts

Concerto Cloud Services

Citra Health

Imprivata

iVEDiX

Konica Minolta

Lightning Bolt

MEDITECH

OBIX

Pegasystems

Qlik Healthcare

Salesforce

Samsung

Seremedi

Tribridge

Validic

Representatives of these companies will be on-hand to meet the press, share breaking news, showcase the latest technologies and solutions, and to discuss healthcare innovation.

Health Transformers



StartUp Health, a global organization leading the movement to transform health by building a community of Healthcare Transformers, will be represented at the event by 12 innovative CEOs who are on a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world..

Charity Focus



The Power Press Party also has a charity focus. These media and industry leaders are banding together to support Momcology, a 501(3)(c) peer-to-peer support and information network of mothers of children with cancer. A social media awareness and fundraising campaign is being launched and a portion of the corporate sponsorships of this event are being donated to Momcology.

For more information about the Power Press Party, visit http://www.PowerPressPortal.com or follow on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/powerpressparty, @powerpressparty, #powerpressparty.

About Power Press Party



Power Press Party gala events, held in conjunction with large conferences and trade shows, bring together media luminaries with highly curated groups of industry-leading companies and their top executives. Each event takes place in a fun environment, with delicious food and drinks, perfect for informal networking and for building long-term relationships. Press and other influencers may add one-on-one speed dating style meetings with the invited companies to get a sneak peek at their latest innovations and to interview their executives. Visit http://www.PowerPressParty.com.

About mHealth Times



At the crossroads of healthcare and technology, mHealth Times give you a front-row seat to the information technology revolution. Our goal is to serve by God by helping many people live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Visit http://www.mHealthTimes.com





