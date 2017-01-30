Mobiquity Launches Global Lab for Building Amazon Alexa Experiences

Digital Engagement Provider to Accelerate Voice-Focused Innovation in the Enterprise

Mobiquity, a digital engagement provider that designs and delivers voice solutions and other connected experiences for the Fortune 500, today launched a global lab for Amazon Alexa. The lab, which will serve as a home for voice-first innovation, seeks to unlock the power of voice for enterprise brands around the world and across all industries, as well as discover new use cases for the channel.

Amazon Alexa presents endless potential for brands to transform the customer experience, drive deeper engagement, and simplify user interactions. According to a December 2016 press release from Amazon, sales of the Amazon Echo family of devices was up 9 times compared to the previous year, with millions of Alexa devices sold worldwide. Yet for brands to capitalize on this opportunity, they must understand current and future applications of voice for their business.

“As clients increasingly came to us looking to get started on voice initiatives, we recognized a real need for an Amazon Alexa lab,” said Ty Rollin, Mobiquity’s Chief Innovation Officer. “We are clearly seeing voice impact everyone, across all languages and cultures, and this lab represents an amazing opportunity for Mobiquity to accelerate the enterprise adoption of voice around the world.”

With its lab, Mobiquity will leverage its cross-functional expertise and worldwide presence to deliver meaningful voice experiences in partnership with enterprises’ brand and analytics teams. The leadership is comprised of Joel Evans, Mobiquity’s co-founder, VP, and one of twenty worldwide to be named to the Alexa Champion program, recognizing the most engaged developers and contributors in the community. Evans will be joined by Jonathan Patrizio, technical advisor, and Mindy Cady, expert in voice user interface (VUI) design. This leadership group will draw on tools and frameworks provided by Amazon as a part of the Alexa Skills Kit and Mobiquity’s end-to-end voice services, guiding its global team of VUI designers and voice engineers to meet clients’ specific requirements.

A global operation, the lab will leverage Mobiquity’s offices in the United States, the Netherlands, and India. Its team will service regions where the Alexa Skills Kit has launched and includes proficient speakers of 40 languages, including all languages supported by Amazon Alexa.

For more information and updates on Mobiquity’s global lab for Amazon Alexa, please visit http://www.mobiquityinc.com/alexalab.

Mobiquity Inc. is a digital engagement provider that strategizes, designs, builds, and optimizes data-driven solutions for more than 200 leading brands around the world. With a mission to humanize digital experiences, its team of consultants, designers, engineers, and data scientists engages consumers, patients, and employees across all channels, including mobile, web, Internet of Things, and voice, wherever they are. Each day, 50 million users interact with Mobiquity’s solutions – for accessing weather information and placing mobile orders to tracking patient trends and receiving continuous care™. Mobiquity is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner with competencies in IoT, Mobile, Healthcare, and Life Sciences and is an AWS Managed Service Partner. Since 2011, it has worked with AWS to deliver 100% cloud-based innovation to its clients. Learn more at http://mobiquityinc.com.

