Montrose Travel Named Partner of the Year by Top Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International honors Montrose Travel as West Partner of the Year for 2016

Montrose Travel, a division of CTM (ASX:CTD), a $4 Billion global travel powerhouse and nationally recognized Top 12 Travel Management Company, was acknowledged by Royal Caribbean International as West Partner of the year for 2016. This commendation pays tribute to an elite group of travel agencies within the United States and Canada who embody passion, commitment and innovation and go above and beyond to achieve success.

"2016 was another record breaking year for the Royal Caribbean brand,” said Vice President of Sales & National Accounts, Joanne M. Schimelman. “It is important to us to highlight the exceptional support that helped us achieve such a milestone. Montrose Travel was selected out of thousands of Travel Partners in the Western Region as the one that truly stood out based on the incredible loyalty displayed toward our brand, resulting in exceeding our mutual goal together. The Montrose Travel team is a true partner in every sense of the word and is a partner we know we can always count on".

Montrose Travel and Royal Caribbean International are not new acquaintances. The decades-long relationship has resulted in many shared successes and celebrations. Montrose named Royal Caribbean their Supplier Partner of the Year in 2012, the same year Montrose was honored as Royal Caribbean’s West Partner of the Year for the first time.

“We are thrilled to see how our hard work and success positively impact the success of our valued partners like Royal Caribbean International,” states President of Montrose Travel, Joe McClure. “We at Montrose Travel consider ourselves a family, and we extend that sense of family to those with whom we work closely. We are elated to see our relationship with Royal Caribbean continue to flourish.”

The 2016 accolade comes after a year of significant change for the travel agency. Not only did Montrose Travel celebrate 60 years in business, they as also joined forces with the Australian-owned Corporate Travel Management (CTM), and have increased their reach to incorporate a number of smaller agencies and independent contractors nationwide. What could have been a period of slow transition turned out to be one of prosperity and growth.

“I cannot recall another travel partner handling a merger and acquisition as successfully as Montrose has,” states Doug Grau, Regional Director for Royal Caribbean International.

“We have always taken great care in nurturing our supplier relations,” says Andi Mysza, Head of Allure Travel by CTM and MTravel Hosting Services for North America. “With the new merger, we have an opportunity to expand and foster those relationships across the nation, and will continue to do so with our dedicated partners like Royal Caribbean International.” We are honored and extremely proud to have earned this dedication from RCI.”

