Morph 3D Partners with VRChat to Offer the Most Expressive Avatar Engine in Social VR

Morph 3D, creator of the leading avatar platform and character management system for virtual, augmented and other mixed realities, today announced its partnership with VRChat. VRChat will use Morph 3D’s Ready Room platform to allow its users to easily create unique and personalized avatars for their virtual identities. VRChat joins the fast-growing group of networks employing Morph 3D’s platform to enable users to maintain their identities in a persistent way across multiple VR environments.

“We are big fans of what VRChat is doing to revolutionize social VR, and are thrilled to help their users express themselves,” said James Thornton, CEO of Morph 3D. “At the heart of social VR is the ability for us to communicate and enjoy shared virtual experiences with people all over the world. The starting point of this experience is being able to create a virtual identity that best reflects who you are, just as you do in your day-to-day life.”

Previously, creating a personalized avatar wasn’t an option for those without advanced 3D skills. As social VR continues to evolve, Morph 3D expects that users will want to represent themselves with more personalized avatars and will need easily accessible tools and content to do so. Morph 3D’s Ready Room integration with VRChat lowers the barrier of entry for their users to create and manage their virtual identity.

“As one of the leading platforms in social VR, we are very selective in identifying partners that align with our vision,” said Graham Gaylor, Founder and CEO of VRChat. “Our avatar system is state of the art, featuring dynamic lip sync, eyes that track, hand gestures, full-body IK and speech that uses spatial audio. Morph 3D was a natural fit from the beginning because they take full advantage of these systems. We love that their tools and content offer our users an unmatched level of avatar personalization.”

Morph 3D avatars are used widely in a variety of virtual, augmented, and gaming platforms and are available at http://www.morph3d.com and at http://www.unity3d.com. Morph 3D’s Ready Room will be supported by tens of thousands of dynamic, high-quality assets sourced from among the best 3D artists in the world. This offers developers a way to provide their users with an unprecedented level of personal expression.

Morph 3D has brought together a community of the world’s most talented 3D artists, technologists and VR visionaries to create the best character creation platform available today. Morph 3D is consistently ranked among the top one-percent of all vendors based on popularity in the Unity Asset Store and its products are widely used by developers. To learn more about Morph 3D, please visit http://www.morph3d.com.

Founded in 2014, VRChat offers an immense collection of social VR experiences, allowing users to explore, socialize, and create with other users from around the world. The platform allows users to personalize their own VR experiences, including custom avatars, worlds, game experiences, and hangouts. VRChat offers cross-platform VR support via Steam for Vive and Oculus Home, with additional platform integrations planned throughout 2017.

VRChat Early Access will go live on Steam February 1st, 2017

