Nano Dimension Combines Electronic Components within Printed Circuit Boards as part of the Printing Process

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics

(NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has successfully 3D printed electrical circuits, in which it embedded electrical components, through placement, as an integral part of the printing process. The company’s 3D printer – the DragonFly 2020 – enables 3D printing of PCBs with conductive ink and dielectric ink.

Today, the company announced a successful proof of concept of PCBs inkjet printing, in which electrical components were placed during the printing process. The method presents several advantages:

It improves the PCB reliability by maintaining the electronic components internally and keeping them from being exposed to the external environment, while protecting them from mechanical, temperature, and corrosion damages. It makes obsolete the soldering process since the components are embedded within the printed board during printing. The connectivity between components then takes place as part of the 3D printing process without the need for a mediating soldering material. The new process enables printing on electronics components without their complete packaging (printing directly on the dye), and consequently supports the creation of thinner, more protected PCBs.

This new and significant capability is expected to become supported in future versions of Nano Dimension’s 3D printers.

The company has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for this unique development, which the company believes is significant for a wide range of industry sectors such as defense, space, consumer products, telco, and more.

About

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension, founded in 2012, focuses on development of advanced 3D printed electronics systems and advanced additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension’s unique products combine three advanced technologies: 3D inkjet, 3D software, and nanomaterials. The company’s primary products include the first 3D printer dedicated to printing multi-layer PCBs (printed circuit boards), and advanced nanotechnology-based conductive and dielectric inks.

In addition to the trading of the company’s American Depositary Shares on NASDAQ, the company’s ordinary shares are also traded on the TASE in Israel. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the depositary for Nano Dimension.

