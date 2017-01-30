New Novel Showcases How Science Can Help and Harm

Alan Froning pens thriller novel using medical research background

Many believe science showcases truth and thereby helps the human race. But what if it didn’t? In fact, what if one man controlled the results of a series of experiments, and thereby fooled the world? And if no one knew, then might this still be called “science?” Alan Hartford, writing under the pen name, Alan Froning, explores how money and power can manipulate medicine in his thriller tale, “The First Days of August: Ad Hominem – Never Judge a Man by His Cover.”

In “First Days of August,” young Dr. Steve August is hired by scientist-turned-entrepreneur George MacGregor to study his new cure for brain cancer, Angiotox – but August soon realizes the miracle medicine is not what it appears. His life is put in danger when he discovers that MacGregor is manipulating the laboratory’s data and that the entire project is a sham enabling the businessman domination of a highly profitable corner of the medical world. A deadly cat-and-mouse game ensues between August and MacGregor, leaving millions of dollars and lives hanging in the balance.

“With The First Days of August, I wanted to draw upon my time in medical research, as well as my insights into dilemmas that all researchers confront at some level, sometimes very personally and vividly,” Froning said. “Scientific knowledge is nothing more than a construction of the work of individual people. Underneath August’s story are real ethical issues that real scientists face in their real lives. Not only is eternal vigilance the price of liberty, it is the price of scientific truth.”

About the author



Alan Hartford, who writes under the pen name Alan Froning, received his medical degree before continuing on to earn his doctorate in political economy and government at Harvard. Following his PhD his time was dominated by both patient care and basic science research in oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Today, Froning is an Associate Professor of Medicine seeing patients, continuing clinical research, and teaching courses on science and ethics at Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, New Hampshire.



