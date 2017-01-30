No More Frustration with Ordinary-Looking Silver Color Aluminum Foil Disposable Food Containers

Aikou Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd. has infused Chinese culture into their new porcelain aluminum foil containers by getting the China flower imprinted on them.

Guangdong, China — (SBWIRE) — 01/29/2017 — For those who have been fed up with the ordinary-looking silver-color aluminum foil food containers, the good news is that Aikou Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturing company that has been making high-technology aluminum foil containers for takeaway foods, fast food packaging, airline foods, baking cups, coffee capsules, etc. for the past 32 years, has released new style, porcelain aluminum foil containers in blue and white colors. These containers can be used in baking and food packaging industries and are ideal for wholesalers, restaurants and super markets.

Restaurants that use these new style aluminum foil containers and the China flower style aluminum foil tray can create a good impression in the minds of their customers because customers will think that these restaurants stand out from other restaurants.

Aikou Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd. points out that though China is still a developing country, its culture has been influencing the whole world. With an aim to increase the intensity of influence Chinese culture is wielding over people living in the rest of the world, they have decided to release this new blue and white porcelain aluminum foil containers, says the company. They have added China flower to highlight this product and infused the culture of China into it.

Aikou Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd. takes pride in assuring customers that they can customize designs of the new aluminum foil food container according to their requirements. The products can be used in ovens including micorwave ovens. Since the company adopts harmless processes in their aluminum foil container factory and use only renewable materials that do not cause any pollution, the products are eco-friendly as well.They have a fully automated production line and they ensure all their products strictly pass through the ISO, SGS, TUV and FDA certifications.

About Aikou Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.

