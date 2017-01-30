Noblis and RedJack Experts Selected to Present at Global Security Conference

Dr. Michael Collins of RedJack and Daniel Negron (Scientist) of Noblis to present collaborative research on deterring cyber attacks at RSA Conference 2017

Dr. Michael Collins, Chief Scientist for RedJack, and Daniel Negron (Scientist)



of Noblis have been selected to present their research on deterring cyber attacks through dynamic defense at the RSA Security Conference 2017. The conference, which will take place in San Francisco, is the world’s largest security event, drawing over 45,000 attendees and 2,200 presentation submissions this year.

Collins and Negron will present a novel approach to deterring cyber attacks by reversing the relationship between anomaly detection and defense in a session entitled “Mushrooms Not Honey: Making Deceptive Defenses More Toxic for Attackers.” The session will take place on February 16, 2017 at 2:45 PM.

