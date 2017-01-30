Noteworthy Family Nurse Practitioner Robin Tourigian, FNP-BC, MSN, COHNS/CM, CCM, will be Spotlighted the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Robin Tourigian, FNP-BC, MSN, COHNS/CM, CCM, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Robin Tourigian is a Family Nurse Practitioner with over 42 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially employee care, monitoring, and wellness exams. Robin is currently serving as the Chief Medical Officer within Braskem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Robin graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland. An advocate for continuing education, Robin went on to gain her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Family Nurse Practitioner board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is also a Certified Case Manager and Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist. She attributes her success to her desire to learn and help people. She believes it is a privilege to care and guide patients to better health. When she is not working, Robin enjoys reading, biking, and walking on the beach.

