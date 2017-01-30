Outline of Global Smart Factory Industry 2017-2022 Emerging Market Concept, High-Output Business Solutions & Future Opportunities

The research study provides a competitive outline on the global Smart Factory market, focusing on the key technological prospects and future opportunities. The report offers a technical analysis, presenting information related to the latest trends, key applications, technological advancements, concepts, recent developments and challenges arising in Smart Factory market.

Brooklyn, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/30/2017 — The research study provides a thorough overview of the global Smart Factory market, focusing on the vital growth prospects and promising opportunities. The report offers an in-depth analysis, presenting information related to the latest trends, key drivers, technological advancements, recent developments, and several challenges in the global Smart Factory market. In addition, the barriers and limitations faced by the prominent players operating in the global Smart Factory market have been included in the scope of the research report in order to guide the readers in making appropriate and effective business decisions.

This report studies the global Smart Factory market, analyzes and researches the Smart Factory development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Fanuc Corp.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Emerson Electric Company

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.

General Electric Company

The research report has offered crucial answers to all important questions pertaining to the global Smart Factory market. Some of the crucial questions faced by the industry readers are given below:-

Which product segment is projected to lead in the global Smart Factory market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global Smart Factory market in the near future?

Which region is anticipated to account for a massive share of the global Smart Factory market?

What are the primary growth factors of the global Smart Factory market?

What are the key restriction faced by the prominent players in the global Smart Factory market?

Which latest developments are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years?

How is the competitive landscape of the global Smart Factory market expected to grow?

The research study further offers a detailed study of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Factory market, providing information related to the key strategies and business tactics used by the leading players in order sustain in the market. In addition, a list of all the leading players have been attached in the research report.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Factory Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Smart Factory

1.1 Smart Factory Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Factory Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Factory Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Smart Factory Market by Type

1.3.1 PLM

1.3.2 MES

1.3.3 PLC

1.3.4 SCADA

1.3.5 ERP

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Smart Factory Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Process Manufacturing

1.4.2 Discrete Manufacturing

2 Global Smart Factory Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Smart Factory Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

