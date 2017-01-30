Packline Announce New Lifting Attachment To Handle and Rotate Rolls Of Film Or Foil

The new vertical spindle lifting attachment, from Packline, has been designed to suit the lifting, handling and rotation of rolls of film, foil, paper and other packaging materials. This roll handling equipment, constructed from stainless steel, is suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries, and other hygienic clean room environments.

The rolls are securely gripped by their core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamp does not over or under tighten the roll.

The vertical spindle attachment features an all new design with enhanced durability, operating and safety features which provide a simple and safe action.

This vertical spindle can be indexed and locked in place through 180 degrees. The attachment features indexing pins with the unique quick release system. This works in increments of 90 degrees. The positions are central to the column as well as 90 degrees to the left and to the right.

The lifting attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit any make or size of roll.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of ‘Compac’ lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Technical Specification:



Attachment Lift Capacity: 60kg / 132.3lbs (maximum) load.



Centre of Gravity: 808mm / 31.8” (from column).



Attachment Mass: 28.5kg / 62.8lbs.



Main Materials: Stainless Steel and Anodised Aluminium.



Ideally suited for clean room, hygienic environments, the stainless steel roll handling equipment is suitable for use in the following industries:



Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today’s narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on the new lifting attachment with indexing to rotate and lock rolls of film or foil, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the ‘EZ Lift’.

Packline Ltd



Unit 28



Newtown Business Park



Ringwood Road



Poole, Dorset



BH12 3LL, UK



USA Distributor:



Ultrasource USA LLC



1414 West 29th Street



Kansas City, MO 64108-3604



(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034



http://www.ultrasourceusa.com/

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline’s website.

