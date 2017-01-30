RouteOne Advances the Future of eContracting with Remote Document Delivery

RouteOne is pleased to announce the launch of remote document delivery, a new technology that securely and compliantly gives consumers electronic access to their eContracted documents. At the same time, it reduces printing costs and paper shuffling for dealers.

RouteOne is pleased to announce the launch of remote document delivery. It is a new technology that securely and compliantly gives consumers electronic access to their eContracted documents. At the same time, it reduces printing costs and paper shuffling for dealers.

Paradoxically, the eContracting process still involves paper, and can result in printed review and signed copies of retail and lease contracts. Paper has remained part of the process, in part, because of compliance requirements surrounding providing consumers with copies of their contracts that they can take with them. Previously, the only way to accomplish this requirement was the paper option.

With RouteOne’s remote document delivery technology, the need to print review and final copies of retail and lease contracts is alleviated. Now with a click of a button and the consumer’s email address, dealers can send their customers a secure link to access their files. As an option, customers can review the documents in the dealership on their own smart phone or tablet. They can also log in at home to review, save or print them for later reference.

“We listened, we heard and we responded,” Justin Oesterle, RouteOne CEO stated. “Our dealers told us they love eContracting, but they wanted less paper. Remote document delivery came from listening to our customers. We often refer to RouteOne as the company that is Designed by Dealers for Dealers®, and this is a great example of how we strive to make that happen.”

The new technology, led by Toyota Financial Services and Ford Motor Credit, is now available functionality for RouteOne eContracting. As part of RouteOne’s commitment to making eContracting better and better, it is provided at no charge. In the future, the documents available in remote document delivery will continue to expand as RouteOne continues to advance eContracting.

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its flagship products include credit applications, eContracting, compliance, and online/mobile retail services. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 130 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14014712.htm