Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co., LTD Is a Prime Producer of Different Kinds of LED Grow Lights

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/29/2017 — Hydroponic gardening has long been popular in those climes where the total number of daylight hours is just not enough for the healthy and holistic growth of flower, fruit or vegetable bearing plants. Hydroponic gardening can also be explored by those with a passion for horticulture or soil gardening. There are some distinct advantages that hydroponics has over the traditional form of farming which anybody passionate about gardening can take advantage of. For instance, one can grow different varieties of plants by stacking up several layers of beds in a small area leading to more efficient use of the available space. Amongst the different items or implements an individual needs for promoting hydroponic gardening, one specific component without which this form of horticulture cannot be conducted is LED grow lights.

Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co., LTD is a reputed commercial organization that has been whole heartedly engaged in fabricating a long line of LED grow lighting products for quite some years now. The enterprise has a large production plant in Shenzhen totaling 5,000 sq meters in area where experienced and skilled workers numbering 200 are engrossed in manufacturing grow lights or plant lights which can be categorized under some distinct series. The different series of grow lights include 'gemstone series', 'ladder series', 'diamond series', 'aura series', 'explore series', 'KING series', 'apotop series', 'star trek series', and 'ladder series'. It is said that the Explore LED series of grow lights are appropriate for hydroponic flower and vegetable gardening.

What is it about the LED grow light under the Explore series that makes it apposite for hydroponic gardening? To start with, LED lights categorized under this series are outfitted with imported chip guaranteeing a PAR and extended functional life. Having a good PAR is very essential for stimulating photosynthesis and transfer of nutrients to the shoot and root sections. The optical lenses are designed suitably for magnifying the chip effect thereby offering better illumination compared to HPS lights. The 12-band light spectrum can be customized or personalized according to the needs and preferences of the customer.

The 660nm red bandwidth in the spectrum encourages flowering in plants and distinct switches for blooming and vegetable growth means less electricity is consumed thereby leading to energy savings and reduced utility bills. The best grade of aluminum is used for housing the Explore series of LED grow lights that facilitates heat sinking and dissipation preventing the individual diodes from never attaining a temperature beyond 40°C. These grow lights find extensive hydroponics applications including pipeline cultivation, football grass cultivation, seeding, water-soluble propagation, rose gardening, greenhouse cultivation, flower nursery, bonsai, and sowing. Shenzhen Herifi imports all the raw materials or components going into the LED lights from Taiwan, United States, Korea, and, Japan to make sure that it is able to produce superlative quality of finished products.

Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co., LTD, has for the last few years crafting the best quality of LED grow lighting items that have a great demand in the European and American markets.

