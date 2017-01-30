Steve High and Evan Corkett, licensed real estate agents in the Newport Beach, California market, have joined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network.

Steve High and Evan Corkett Join the Exclusive Haute Living Real Estate Network

Steve High and Evan Corkett, licensed real estate agents in the Newport Beach, California market, have joined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network.

The Haute Living Real Estate Network (HLRN) of Hauteresidence.com is proud to recognize Steve High and Evan Corkett as prominent real estate professionals and the network’s newest partners. HLRN unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers, highlighting the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers and real estate enthusiasts.

About Steve High and Evan Corkett:

Steve High

Villa Real Estate partner and President Steve High has been one of the most influential professionals in coastal Orange County’s luxury real estate sector for the past two decades, having played an integral role in establishing and leading the market’s most prominent brokerages and in setting new standards of excellence and success for the industry. Specifically, his past tenure includes serving as president and cofounder of Strada Properties and as vice president of Coldwell Banker in Newport Beach.

Today, High continues to lead the evolution of luxury real estate in the region, driving the market forward through Villa Real Estate’s innovations in technology, marketing, and market analysis. Concurrently, he also extends his renown as a trusted advisor to the area’s most discerning clients, who rely on him to deliver world-class results with professionalism, honesty, loyalty, and discretion.

Due to his extraordinary knowledge of the many different communities within Orange County and his successful transactions, representing more than $1 billion in luxury real estate, High has forged a reputation as an agent of choice for buyers and sellers seeking exceptional coastal properties, from Newport Beach to Dana Point.

Evan Corkett

Villa Real Estate cofounder and partner Evan Corkett is one of the most accomplished professionals in the history of Southern California real estate. A true titan in the industry since 1975, Corkett continues to record annual sales totals in the $150 million range, including transacting the most expensive and important waterfront, oceanfront, and oceanview properties throughout Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Coast, and Laguna Beach.

Corkett’s wealth of knowledge and expertise in the luxury coastal Orange County real estate market is without peer and has earned her a tremendously loyal following of clients and a vast network of professional relationships that continue to benefit her practice. More often than not, she will draw a buyer from her extensive circle of clients or from her connections with other leading real estate professionals.

Perhaps most noteworthy quality is Corkett’s boundless energy for work and for exceptional client communication and service. Her attentive, hands-on style and laser-focus on details continue to keep her at the forefront of the market.

To learn more, visit Steve High and Evan Corkett's Haute Residence profile: http://www.hauteresidence.com/member/steve-high-and-evan-corkett/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14023265.htm