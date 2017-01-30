Supply Chain Management BPO Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2020

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2014–2020″report to their offering.

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/30/2017 — This Future Market Insights report examines the 'Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market for the period 2015–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in technology and BPO services that have given rise to a new service offering: Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO, which is significantly transforming procurement and logistic functions.

Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO has become a need for every business to compete in dynamic market environment. With advancement in technology and digitization of SCM activities organizations started focusing more on providing enhanced customer value along with improved operational efficiency, quality outcomes and enhanced outsourcing of operational activities. In addition, emergence of flexible supply chain concept to meet unexpected consumer demand with multiple transport mode at multiple location in real has resulted in increased adoption of SCM services and solutions. Other major trends that are shaping global SCM BPO market include outsourcing of chain analytics, customised supply chain management services & solutions, cloud computing and green supply chain.

In the next section, FMI covers the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Supply chain BPO market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the Supply Chain Management

(SCM)BPO report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The primary focus of the following sections to analyse the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPOmarket by adoption among verticals; the primary verticals covered under the scope of the report are Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPOservices uptake among manufacturing,hi-tech vertical and so on. A detailed analysis has been provided for every vertical in terms of market size.

As highlighted earlier, supply chain management BPO is an aggregation of sourcing (includes onshore, offshore and near-shore), type (includes traditional SCM & BPaaS), services (includes order management, inventory management and SCM analytics etc.) and verticals (manufacturing, hi-tech, government & defence, retail and telecom etc.). All these sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPOecosystem, including service types and sourcing model to build a complete picture at regional levels. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by type, by sourcing, by service, by vertical and by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market for the period 2015 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO services and related platforms. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by both Value across the Supply chain management BPO market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope.

However, forecasting the market in terms of various Supply chain management BPO, verticals uptake and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market.

As previously highlighted, the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market is split into a number of sub categories. All the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPOsub-categories in terms of type, sourcing model, service, vertical and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments' relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPOmarket.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Supply Chain Management BPO across regions, Future Market Insights developed the Supply Chain Management BPO market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO service portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are BPO Providers, Independent software vendors, logistic service providers and contract manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO space. Key competitors covered are Accenture Inc., Cap Gemini S.A., Genpact Ltd., IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd. and Celestica Inc. etc.

