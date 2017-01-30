Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Unveils New Menu and Menu Boards Design for Customer Speed and Ease

The create-your-own pizza franchise, Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, introduces a new menu design as well as new menu items to maximize operations, assist in guest decision-making and highlight flavor-forward offerings.

The new menu board includes four on-trend and classic Pizzas, renamed in the “Chef Creations” category, as well as a selection of featured hand-crafted salads and Foldwiches™. Foldwiches are an innovative toasted sandwich that showcases the homemade pizza dough loaded with a selection of meats, cheeses, fresh vegetables and homemade sauces.

The “Chef Creations” pizza additions include:



Alfredo Artichoke: baby portabella mushrooms, spinach, pesto, and shaved parmesan cheese

Mushroom Truffle: prosciutto, mozzarella, baby portabella mushrooms and Fontina cheese

Classic Margherita: a traditional favorite with our house-infused garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes and basil

Four Cheese: a blend of ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella and Fontina cheeses

“We pride ourselves on staying on top of the latest food trends and delivering guest-satisfaction,” says Uncle Maddio’s Founder and CEO, Matt Andrew. “Our Served with Love guarantee encourages guests to be adventurous and to try something new. These menu offerings will no doubt appeal to adventure-seekers and traditionalists alike. With almost 50 menu toppings to choose from, you really can’t go wrong.”

In addition to the new menu items, the menu board is designed to increase speed of service and simplify the ordering process. The menu board features a step-by-step guide for the “create-your-own” process, imagery of the hand-crafted salads and toasty Foldwiches, “Maddio Monday”, Maddio Meals (at select locations) and “Lunch in 8 Minutes.”

In addition to the new menu, Uncle Maddio’s is launching a comprehensive loyalty program – Maddio’s Rewards – targeting new and existing loyalty members. Upon sign-up for the rewards program, guests will receive a free 3 topping, 9-inch pizza. With every additional entrée purchase, 1 point is earned – and with a total of 10 points, guests receive a free entrée of their choice. Maddio’s Rewards members will also receive birthday, anniversary and other surprise and delight promotions via email and/or text messaging.

About Uncle Maddio's Pizza

With more than 1,350 Pizza Makers making more than 5,000,000 pizzas a year, Uncle Maddio's Pizza is category leader of the create-your-own, fast casual pizza restaurants. Operating almost 50 locations in 15 states, Uncle Maddio's has more than 250 units in development. Uncle Maddio's pizzas are customizable, made-to-order, and served up fast for about $8. With four pizza sizes; three types of crusts, including gluten-free; seven sauces and 48 fresh toppings, many vegan or gluten-free, Uncle Maddio's has the freshest and largest menu in the category. The restaurant's unique fast bake ovens offer the most throughput in the industry and can produce 200 pizzas per hour. Uncle Maddio's also serves Foldwich™ sandwiches and gourmet salads – all freshly prepared as are 30 other menu items that are made on-site daily. Uncle Maddio's 'Served with Love' philosophy and restaurant is for everyone – children and families, college students, the young and the young at heart – and includes extensive community involvement. Based in Atlanta, the Uncle Maddio's management team has 50 years combined experienced in the fast casual category.

