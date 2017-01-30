Venerated Pulmonologist, Laren D. Tan, MD, will be Honorably Mentioned in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 30, 2017 / Loma Linda, California



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Laren D. Tan, MD, Pulmonologist, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Laren D. Tan is a highly-trained and qualified pulmonologist with more than seven years of experience in his field and an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, hyperbaric oxygen medicine and internal medicine. Dr. Tan is currently serving as an Assistant Professor of Medicine within the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.

Dr. Tan attended Loma Linda School of Medicine, where he graduated with his Medical Degree in 2009. Following his graduation, Dr. Tan completed his Internal Medicine residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center, before undertaking his fellowship training in Pulmonary-Critical Care at the University of California Davis. Dr. Tan is double board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pulmonary Disease.

Dr. Tan is renowned as an expert in the treatment of pulmonary diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, acute and chronic respiratory failure and hyperbaric related wound care. To keep up to date in his field, he maintains a professional membership with the American Thoracic Society, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. When he is not assisting his patients, Dr. Tan enjoys running, fishing, and reading.

View Dr. Laren D. Tan’s Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/8137758-Laren-Tan-pulmonologist-Loma-Linda-California-92354

Learn more about Dr. Tan here: http://medical-center.lomalindahealth.org/ and be sure to read his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

About FindaTopDoc.com

FindaTopDoc.com is a hub for all things medicine, featuring detailed descriptions of medical professionals across all areas of expertise, and information on thousands of healthcare topics. Each month, millions of patients use FindaTopDoc to find a doctor nearby and instantly book an appointment online or create a review. FindaTopDoc.com features each doctor’s full professional biography highlighting their achievements, experience, patient reviews and areas of expertise. A leading provider of valuable health information that helps empower patient and doctor alike, FindaTopDoc enables readers to live a happier and healthier life. For more information about FindaTopDoc, visit http://www.findatopdoc.com