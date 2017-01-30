Whataburger Spices Things Up as Additional Sauces Join Lineup on H-E-B Shelves

Buffalo Sauce, 40-ounce Fancy and 40-ounce Spicy Ketchup Coming to H-E-B

Whataburger and H-E-B are rolling out Buffalo Sauce, 40-ounce Fancy and 40-ounce Spicy Ketchup at H-E-B stores, offering customers a new flavor and two long-time fan favorites in a new size. Whataburger’s new Signature Sauces include:

Buffalo Sauce



The flavor of our Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich lives on in this sauce. It’s tasty and buttery and has just the right touch of heat for your home-cooked meals.

40-ounce Fancy Ketchup



Originally launched at H-E-B in 2013 in 20-ounce bottles, Whataburger’s Fancy Ketchup now comes in a larger 40-ounce size. Admirers even have a dedicated Facebook fan page with more than 20,000 fans, where fans have described the condiment as “life-changing,” “best on the planet” and “ketchup of the gods.”

40-ounce Spicy Ketchup



First introduced as a limited-time offer in 2011, Whataburger’s Spicy Ketchup was also added to H-E-B shelves in 20-ounce bottles and made permanently available in all restaurants in 2013. This jalapeño-infused condiment with a taste bigger than Texas is a fan favorite that combines sweet and spicy flavors that anyone can enjoy.

“At Whataburger, we believe in serving great food that’s full of flavor,” said Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. “We love hearing from fans about their favorite menu items and Signature Sauce pairings, and we’re happy to expand our lineup of sauces at H-E-B to help satisfy their cravings. Plus, we think our fans will be delighted to know they can get Texas-sized, larger versions of their go-to ketchup condiments.”

What People Are Saying About Whataburger’s new Signature Sauce, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup:



Who wants ordinary ketchup when there is Fancy Ketchup out there? – Lucas

I need Whataburger's Buffalo Sauce to run through my veins. – Ashleigh

Spicy Ketchup from Whataburger makes everything taste better. – Dakota

About Whataburger:



Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: “What a burger!” Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 800 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit http://www.whataburger.com for more information.

