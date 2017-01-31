Artificial Organ Bank Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2021

New report-Global Artificial Organ Bank Market Analysis, Size 2021
Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — An artificial organ is a man-made device that is implanted human body to replace a natural organ, for the purpose of restoring a specific function so that patient may return to a normal life as soon as possible. Artificial organ is used to replace the function of missing organ or other part of the human body. Artificial organs include the artificial heart and pacemaker, the use of dialysis to perform kidney functions, and the use of artificial substitutes for missing limbs. Artificial organs can eliminate the need for transplantation altogether.
The report segments the artificial organ bank market on the basis of product type, technology and geography. Major product segments covered in this report includes artificial pancreas, artificial lungs, artificial kidney, heart, liver and bionics. The market for bionics further segmented into vision bionic, cardiac bionic, ear bionic and brain bionic. Heart and kidney widely used in artificial organ. Technology is segmented into mechanical bionics and electrical bionics.
Increase in prevalence of heart disorders coupled with increasing population and increase in injuries and accidents are the drivers contributes for the growth of the market. Growing demand for diagnostics with advanced technology is expected to fuel the market growth in coming years. However, high cost of devices and scarcity surgical expertise are expected to be major restraint of this market. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of the geography, the artificial organ market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India and Brazil. North America was leading region which accounted for largest share of total market. North America closely followed by Europe.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the artificial organ bank market. The report includes detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the artificial organ bank market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments and applications segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.
The report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players, such as Berlin Heart Gmbh, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd., Lifenet Health, Heartware International Inc., and Abiomed Inc.
Artificial Organ Bank Market: Product Segment Analysis
Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Lungs
Artificial Kidney
Heart
Liver
Bionics
Vision Bionic
Cardiac Bionic
Ear Bionic
Brain Bionic
Artificial Organ Bank Market: Technology Segment Analysis
Mechanical Bionic
Electrical Bionic
Artificial Organ Bank Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
