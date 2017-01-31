Attorney Daniel F. Tordella Celebrates 5th Year as a Certified Family Law Mediator

Attorney Daniel F. Tordella, of The Law Office of Daniel F. Tordella, PLLC, marks his 5th year as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Law Mediator.

Daniel F. Tordella is celebrating his fifth anniversary in 2017 as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Law Mediator. “Being certified by the Supreme Court of Florida allows me to mediate cases referred by the court in which ‘certification’ by the Supreme Court is required,” said Tordella, who focuses his practice on family law mediation and litigation. “Many persons getting a divorce (and their lawyers) prefer a mediator that is certified by the Supreme Court of the State of Florida.”

To obtain certification, Tordella took a 40-hour training course, followed by a period of mentorship and observation. Since obtaining certification in 2012, Tordella has taken at least eight hours per year of continuing mediation education credits to maintain his certification.

Tordella conducts private family law mediations for parties in litigation in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties. He is also a “contract” family law mediator for the 17th Judicial Circuit (Broward County Florida) Court Mediation and Arbitration Program. Tordella has 22 years of litigation experience and possesses the requisite knowledge and skills to mediate almost any type of family law dispute, having mediated and litigated numerous cases to a successful resolution.

About Daniel F. Tordella, Esquire

Daniel F. Tordella has been a member of the Florida Bar and practiced law in South Florida since 1994. From 2001 to the present, the vast majority of his law practice has been in the area of family law litigation and family law mediation. For more information, please call (954) 565-2550, or visit http://www.tordellalaw.com. The law office is located at 1995 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Suite 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306.

