Black Rhino Truck Wheels Introduces the Hammer – A Rugged Take On a Seven Spoke Design

Black Rhino Truck Wheels http://www.blackrhinowheels.com/ has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUVs preferred by off road enthusiasts, as well as the great looking and often quite over-sized wheels sought by truckers more at home in the urban jungle.

Black Rhino introduces Hammer offroad rims, a new hit in the custom wheels aftermarket available in variations to appeal to both segments as well as the highly popular new Cross Over Utility Vehicle (CUV) segment.

"The Hammer is a rugged take on a seven spoke design. The designers really nailed the look of combining sport and ruggedness in a sophisticated pattern reminiscent of the mechanical beauty found in the most extreme suspension components," enthuses Terence Scheckter, President Black Rhino Wheels

Each section is bisected by a hard center line that blends into a small triangular opening towards the center adding lightness. A secondary graphic is a chiseled bevel spaced nicely to an inner ring held by 3 rivets. These rivets are spaced close for end of each spoke giving a rugged anchored-in effect. The result is off road wheels that will give any vehicle a modern custom look.

Hammer truck wheels are manufactured in a multitude of sizes and with a large variety of bolt patterns and center bore sizes for a precise fit on the widest possible range of vehicles and to cater such a broad swath of the truck and SUV wheel marketplace.

Lip depth ranges from 1.5in to 5 inch to give you the choice of the right look you're going for. Precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs, the Hammer diameters start at 17×9, while larger sizes, including 18×9, 20×9, 20×12 are engineered for domestic and imported trucks and SUVs, including newer Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, Offsets range from -23mm to+12mm and five, six and 8-lug bolt patterns, including a 8/180 pattern for newer GMC and Chevrolet trucks. These truck wheels sport huge lips to provide safe bead seating for over sized tires and feature the signature classic matte black finish.

How will the Madness truck wheel look on the off-roader? Website visitors can checkout the customer-uploaded photos of their vehicles fitted with Black Rhino rims at the showroom on the website. Visitors to the website can upload their own photos after they have chosen their favorite Black Rhino wheel for their vehicle. In the meantime, they can click on the “Downloads” button to download the Black Rhino wheel of their dreams as a desktop image.

Black Rhino Wheels are part of the TSW family of aftermarket wheel companies. TSW wheels are born of a rich racing heritage. Founded by a former Formula One racing driver, TSW has been involved in motor racing around the globe for over 30 years. For a dealer near you, in the U.S. or Canada, call 1 888-766-7775 or visit Black Rhino Wheels on the web at on the web at blackrhinowheels.com. Black Rhino dealers are located throughout North America and worldwide, including Discount Tire Direct on the web at discounttiredirect.com

