Black Rhino Truck Wheels Introduces the Madness Wheel with Directional Double Wheel Design

Black Rhino, a leader in engineered truck wheels and SUV wheels and styled off road wheels, has introduced a street ready off-road style, the Madness, with an eye-catching directional double wheel design.

Black Rhino Truck Wheels http://www.blackrhinowheels.com/ has yet again taken a cutting edge lead on the frontier of new bold truck wheel design. The new wheel borrows high end exotic styling that has been converted into pure off-road form, it is pure Madness! The perimeter of the wheel features an aggressive directional saw blade design that brings dynamic movement to a traditionally still object. This bold lip is then tied together by 14 spokes that stretch towards the center of the wheel. This results in a “wheel within a wheel” design made possible by the juxtaposition of the dark-tint machined face with matte black outer lip. It is an innovative look giving a literal new twist to traditional truck wheels. The saw-blade design will have you cutting through the fields on your next off-road adventure. The wheel is designed in sizes for both stock and lifted trucks that want that off-road look.

Black Rhino truck wheels are designed with truck enthusiasts in mind, with negative offsets geared towards lifted truck applications. Madness truck wheels, in particular, are available in many different fitments, including 17” x 9”, 18” x 9” and 20” x 9”, with offsets from +12mm to 0mm to -12 mm, and in a comprehensive range of bore sizes and designed for 5 x 127, 5 x 139.7, 5 x 150, 6 x 135, 8 x 165, and m, 8 x 170 patterns. Full wheel specifications are available on the Black Rhino website. All wheels are either hub-centric, or supplied with centering rings to ensure a smooth, vibration-free ride.

How will I know what size will fit my car? The Black Rhino wheel design team spends excessive hours in research and development to make sure their wheels fit clear your vehicles brakes, hubs, and fill your fenders. Log on to the Black Rhino website and use the Wheel Fitment Guide to find out what fits your vehicle best. All Black Rhino truck wheels are engineered to carry the heavy loads of typical trucks and SUVS. They are all hub-centric, meaning the center bore is sized to fit snugly over the wheel hub for a smooth ride and the safest possible mounting, or are supplied with centering rings to accomplish the same goals. Factory tire pressure monitoring systems are supported and OE lugs can be redeployed.

How will the Madness truck wheel look on the off-roader? Check out customer-uploaded photos of their vehicles fitted with Black Rhino rims at the showroom on the website. Visitors to the website can upload their own photos after they have chosen their favorite Black Rhino wheel for their vehicle. In the meantime, they can click on the “Downloads” button to download the Black Rhino wheel of their dreams as a desktop image.

Black Rhino Wheels are part of the TSW family of aftermarket wheel companies. TSW wheels are born of a rich racing heritage. Founded by a former Formula One racing driver, TSW has been involved in motor racing around the globe for over 30 years. For a dealer near you, in the U.S. or Canada, call 1 888-766-7775 or visit Black Rhino Wheels on the web at on the web at blackrhinowheels.com. Black Rhino dealers are located throughout North America and worldwide, including Discount Tire Direct on the web at discounttiredirect.com

