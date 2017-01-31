Boulevard Books is Proud to Publish STORY AVE by Author and Raconteur Pete Kearney

STORY AVE is the hilarious new book published by Boulevard Books author Pete Kearney

Boulevard Books has just released the new publication by the always funny Pete Kearney. Story Avenue connects the concrete playgrounds of Queens, New York to the stone temples of Northeast India. The explainable bounce of a ball on a handball court leads the reader into a ride along with a player serving a Hindu God.

Pete Kearney is the author of RING SONGS, a collection of short stories that chronicles the deep and often funny tribulations of professional boxers. His second book, HITCHING TO SEA LEVEL, tells the tale of the author's great adventure hitchhiking down to the Snug Harbors that line the northeast.

Boulevard Books is an educational publishing company for the 21st century. Founded in 2010 by Avi Gvili, it aims to bring the best writers across the globe to a greater audience.

