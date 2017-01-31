BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK) iSee Sports RefCAM Center Piece of Collaboration Between Rogers and NBC Sports During NHL All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2017 / BRK, Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), is pleased to announce that RefCAM was used to broadcast portions of the NHL All-Star game this past weekend, televised on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA at 12:30 p.m. PST.

The game was broadcast on NBC Sports, the second time RefCAM has been a feature on NBC Sports. Broadcasters from both countries shared resources during the games. In an article entitled, “NBC Lights Up La La Land for NHL All-Star Game in Collaboration with Canada’s Rogers and TVA,” Brandon Costa, Senior Editor, wrote, “The highlight of those shared resources will be RefCAM…The technology is being used at the All-Star Game for the third straight year and has received acclaim from fans.”

The entire article is available here:

http://www.sportsvideo.org/2017/01/27/nbc-lights-up-la-la-land-for-nhl-all-star-game-in-collaborative-effort-with-canadian-broadcasters-rogers-and-tva/

The climactic end to the games came as Metropolitan Division beat Pacific Division, 4-3, to share in the $1 Million dollar prize for the team.

BRK Inc. invites fans to sign up for advance notice of games featuring the RefCAM at www.brkincorporated.com. Regular updates are also available at www.iseesports.pro.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera patents that make the RefCAM possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,”

“expect,” “intend,” “is targeting,” “may,” “should,” “poised,” and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition, or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by

forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.’s websites, www.brkincorporated.com and www.iseesports.pro do not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

Brian Keasberry

Tel: 1.855.702.8275

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

SOURCE: BRK, Inc.

ReleaseID: 453982