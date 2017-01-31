Cargill.com Redesigned to Enhance Customer Experience

In an ongoing effort to better meet the needs of industry, customers, employees and job candidates, Cargill today announced the launch of its redesigned website Cargill.com. The site now features a mobile-responsive design and integrates content from many separate websites into one online destination, making Cargill’s collective knowledge, products, and services accessible to more than 3.2 million unique visitors annually from more than 190 countries. It also offers an elevated focus on sustainability, featuring Cargill’s efforts to nourish the world and protect the planet.
“The new site more accurately represents the size and scope of Cargill—integrating regions, industries and the solutions we bring to customers every day,” said Lise Hansen, director of digital communications at Cargill. “It embraces our complexity, but also makes it easy for customers to navigate the site and find the products and innovations they need to be successful. This includes making the site mobile-responsive to match the buying habits of today’s B2B customers. Half of millennial procurement professionals report using their mobile phones or tablets for product research and procurement.”
Since Cargill.com serves as both the communications hub and commercial access point for all Cargill stakeholders, creating an easy-to-navigate site was critical. The redesign was informed by user feedback, benchmarking against best-in-class websites and search engine and site analytics.
Visitors to the site will find:
Improved tools to help customers find solutions in the food & beverage, foodservice and bioindustrial spaces
A streamlined job candidate experience, with videos and employee testimonials from Cargill sites around the globe.
Expanded content and conversations on key issues impacting Cargill, its customers and the broader industry.
“We designed the site to serve as the platform for Cargill to continue to lead on complex issues and engage in conversations on topics affecting our stakeholders every day,” said Hansen. “The new Cargill.com will facilitate partnerships with other thought leaders around the globe. It will help us fulfill our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.”
About Cargill
Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and 150 years of experience. We have 150,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.